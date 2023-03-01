Shahid Kapoor is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood who has given several memorable performances in films like Jab We Met, Haider, Kabir Singh, and more. Often his films turn out to be box office successes but Jersey failed to meet the expectation.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was a Hindi remake of his own Telugu directorial of the same name starring Nani in the lead. Shahid played a former cricketer in the Hindi remake, which also starred his actor father Pankaj Kapur. Mrunal Thakur played the female lead in the sports drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor revealed that Jersey’s poor performance at the box office affected him a lot. “It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months. The universe was not kind. With Jersey I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, uska mazaa chala jaata hai (it looses its flavour). We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer.”

“I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control,” he added.

Previously, Mrunal Thakur also spoke her opinion on the poor performance of Jersey at the box office. The actress said that she was a bit disappointed and felt a little low after the film did not meet the expectations despite being a good film.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is basking in the glory of his successful web series Farzi. He is earning praise for his performance in the series.

Must Read: Gaiety Galaxy Owner Calls Kapil Sharma “Ullu Ka Patha Hai Wo Toh”, Slams Akshay Kumar For Attending His Comedy Show: “Kabhi Tumhari Tareef Karta Hai Kabhi Kachra Karta Hai” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News