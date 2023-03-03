Uorfi Javed is all over the news and how! The internet sensation, who makes headlines for bizarre fashion choices, recently made heads turn when she arrived in shockingly fancy attire. Last night, who’s who of Bollywood and social media made their presence felt at the recent event held by Bollywood’s ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. From Jaya Bachchan to Neetu Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan and from Kusha Kapila to Ambani ‘bahu’ Radhika Merchant and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, everyone put their best fashion foot forward.

Photos and videos from the event are all over the web and celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handle to share some inside pictures with their fans. Scroll down to know about an interesting incident that happened at the event.

Recently, Uorfi Javed took to Insta stories to share an inside photo from the event. However, the actress is seen making faces as she’s seen holding a part of the headgear that seems to be broken. Uorfi tagged Irrfan Khan’s son Babil and blamed him for breaking the fancy crown. She wrote on the video, “So Babil broke my head gear cause I think he’s jealous.”

However a few hours before, at the event, Uorfi Javed was seen cheering for Babil after he was seen arriving at the party wearing a multi-coloured skirt with a huge flair and paired it up with an embellished black blazer. She was seen telling Babil “Babil you look amazing, too good.”

For the event, Uorfi Javed was seen wearing a pre-draped red chiffon saree with a long pallu. She wore it on a low-rise waistline with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with a sheer blouse embellished with red gemstones, high heels, and an OTT head gear encrusted with jewels.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s look that grabbed netizens’ attention? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

