TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is currently over the moon as she’s all set to tie the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel – on March 18. A couple of weeks back, the actress took to her Instagram to share the good news with fans. Dalljiet is set to take the plunge again after her divorce from Shalin Bhanot. During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, the actress was time and again seen lending her support for the actor.

However, in the latest interview, Kaur revealed that she was called two-faced as she received hate messages for supporting Shalin. The couple is co-parenting their son Jaydon.

Spilling the beans on the same, Dalljiet Kaur revealed that she was told that she had forgotten what happened to her in the past and she had forgiven him. She told ETimes, “I got to see a clip where he was in the confession room and he looked disturbed. I know him so I knew he was in discomfort. I felt if I wished him all the best maybe my fans and others would also vote for him. But then I started getting messages that I am two-faced and how I am supporting him now and ‘oh so u have forgotten what happened to you’. There were few who very strategically wrote, they must be his fans. They wrote that I’ve forgiven him, and the past is done and dusted. I suddenly felt I should have kept quiet.”

Dalljiet Kaur explained further, “I consciously decided not to give interviews. My biggest support to Shalin was not talking about anything and reacting. We both have our set of people who will keep pouncing. I went into a shell after this incident. I had to give an explanation that leaving the past aside, I just saw him in that situation, I felt I should support him. I know staying in that house is difficult. I shared something on a human level. I don’t owe any explanation to anyone. Joh Mera gila shikwah Shalin ke saath hai Woh hai. Woh rahega Woh time mein heal hoga Yaa nahi we will see. I am sure Jaydon would be happy to see a happy father tomorrow.”

In the same interview, Dalljiet went on to reveal that Salman Khan had revealed his 2nd wedding to Shalin Bhanot on the finale itself, even before she had made it official on social media.

