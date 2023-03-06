Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim – who got married in 2018, are pregnant and awaiting the birth of their first child. For those who don’t know, this is Dipika’s second pregnancy – she suffered a miscarriage last year. The actress, in a recent YouTube video, slammed trolls for their rude and mean comments wherein they have called her pregnancy fake.

While saying that she loves her husband and he does the same, she also called out people commenting on their relationship. The actress stressed that her video was directed to the people who speak wrong things about her, her pregnancy and her relationship with Shoaib. Read all she said below.

Taking to her YouTube channel ‘Dipika Ki Duniya’ on Sunday, Dipika Kakar shared a video titled ‘Kitni Negativity Phelaaoge???’ In it, the Sasural Simar Ka actress can be heard saying, “How much negativity will you spread? Be it pregnancy, or celebrations or profession, or a relationship between husband and wife, you have to spread negativity. And, then you go ahead and blame us for being fake? We are nautanki baaz?”

Continuing further, Dipika Kakar added, “Mai to hun hi nautanki baaz, certified hoon. Thik hai, hoon ab kya?? Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar, is it ok? Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko? You question my bump? Am I faking it? Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai?” (I am a certified drama queen, you have certified me. Fine, I am, what now? The way you comment on pregnancy. You comment that I faked my bump? You say this to a pregnant woman, is that right?)

She further slammed trolls for calculating and making assumptions about her and Shoaib Ibrahim’s life. She said, “You have no clue about our life, but are passing such big, deep judgements. You are those frustrated people who could never achieve anything at all in life. Neither do you have love, nor peace, nor happiness, nor can you give anyone peace in life.”

In the same video, Dipika Kakar also slammed those who trolled Shoaib Ibrahim for not doing anything big and special for her on their anniversary. She said, “All the ladies, who trolled Shoaib saying that he did not do anything for our anniversary. You say I am pregnant so he should have done something, but why? If I can, I’d do something like that for Shoaib every day, that is the love I have for him. He also has similar love for me. I just shared how I made my partner feel special. Why should it be the man’s responsibility to make you feel special?” She added, “Why do you mind? Because you do not have that? Or is it because your partner does not do enough? Now, I will show off much more, he is my pride. Bear with it, deal with it.”

Watch Dipika Kakar slamming the trolls here:

Do you agree with Dipika calling out trolls for their rude and mean comments wherein they have called her pregnancy fake?

