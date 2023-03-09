Since Shark Tank India 2 began to air this year, fans have been disheartened when they couldn’t see Ashneer Grover on the show. However, the former co-founder of BharatPe and other ‘Sharks’ of the show Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta came together at an event. Now, a pic from them is going viral on social media.

Recently, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood’s wedding reception was held in Delhi. The judges of Shark Tank India season 2 also attended the wedding reception. Interestingly, Grover also joined them.

Aman Gupta took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding celebrations. Ashneer Grover, one of the sharks on season 1 of Shark Tank India, was seen posing with Aman Gupta in a group photo taken there. Scroll down to know more.

Sharing the photo, co-founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle wrote in his caption, “Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians: I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms.” Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

In one of the photos, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover posed with the newlyweds and other guests, including their wives. Soon, fans flooded the comments section of Aman’s Instagram post with comments about his ‘reunion’ with Ashneer.

One user wrote, “Uff Ashneer-Aman in one frame!! How much we missed you both,” while another user joked, “Bhai Ashneer bhai ne apko ignore kara hoga.” A third user wrote, “Ashneer ji ko dekh ke Shark Tank season 1 ki memories aur famous dialogue yaad aagaye…” One person commented, “How was the feeling while meeting ex-shark Ashneer Grover? Discussed deals or pain of missing him in the second season?” Another one said, “Sab doglapan hai.”

