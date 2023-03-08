If one reality show ends, the start of another is just around the corner. While the reality show Bigg Boss 16 wrapped up in mid-February, news about the second season of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp began doing the rounds. And now a new report is in, and it has everything to do with the show’s first winner Munawar Faruqui.

As per a new media report, Faruqui has been approached for the upcoming reality show rather than as a contestant. Read on to know all the details concerning it.

As per a recent Telly Chakkar, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui has been approached to be part of the show’s second season. According to the article, Munawar would be the mentor in the upcoming season of the Kangana Ranaut show. Details regarding his part in the show suggest that he will enter the jail, aka sets for a few weeks, where he would be mentoring and guiding the contestants about the show.

The report claims that the makers of the show have already approached the actor, and talks are on about it between them. As of now, the news of Munawar Faruqui being part of Lock Upp 2 hasn’t been confirmed.

Talking about Lock Upp, the first season made the headlines for several reasons, including Munawar and Anjali Arora’s relationship, Zeeshan Khan being eliminated, Karan Kundrra being the jailer and lots more. The show’s concept sees the contestants living in jail with just the bare necessities while they are forced to reveal secrets to continue staying in the game.

If this news turns out to be true, fans of the singer will be ecstatic to see Munawar Faruqui back on the show.

