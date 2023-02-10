Basking in the success of his career and love life, Karan Kundrra never leaves a chance to stun his fans. Be it with his dashing looks or his care for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, he makes his fans swoon over him and how. At the press conference, Karan was accompanied by ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ co-stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The show is a compelling story of a girl next door Eisha and werewolf brothers Armaan and Veer who test the dangerous limits of love and survival.

Now a clip from the press conference has surfaced on the web, and it sees netizens showering praises on the actor how. It so happened when KK decided to pause the press conference.

A few days after the press conference, a short clip from ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ show launch has gone viral on the internet and it sees him respecting Azaan (call to prayer). It so happened when Kundrra was talking about the show and Reem Sheikh interrupts him after noticing the azaan. The former Bigg Boss contestant then asked media members to halt the running press conference in order to respect azaan.

Karan Kundrra is heard telling the media, “Should we just pause for a bit. Azaan, azaan ke liye? Do minute bus (for the azaan, just two minutes).” Later, everyone goes silent for a few moments. Check out the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens have been lauding the actor as it won their hearts. One wrote, “When you give respect to others, ultimately you get more respect from them,” another said, “much appreciate the gesture of @kkundrra.” A third user said, “As a Hindu hoke Muslim culture ki respect karna baut badi baat hoti hai jitna acha sakal and handsome hai utna hi dil ka saaf hai banda god bless u may your all dream fulfil.”

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Karan Kundrra said at the press conference, “The kind of locations we shot in, and the layers that our characters have..the magic, passion and love that is there in the world where the story is set, that is something you cannot ignore.”

Coming back, we are all hearts for Karan Kundrra’s heartwarming gesture. Aren’t you?

