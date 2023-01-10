Actor Karan Kundrra has commenced shooting for his upcoming thriller fantasy show ‘Ishq me Ghayal’. The actor is shooting for the thriller fantasy show which is based on the world of vampires and werewolves.

The actor has worked in several films and TV shows. He stole hearts with his character in the show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’. The actor had a fantastic 2022 with his music videos released and many more.

Karan Kundrra has starred in several TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Karan Kundrra hosted the reality shows ‘MTV Roadies’, ‘MTV Love School’ and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. He also featured in films like ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘1921’. He participated in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in 2021.

Ishq Me Ghayal stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundra, and Reem Shaikh

Produced by Mamta Patnaik & Yash Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams Productions, the supernatural show will be replacing the channel’s ongoing supernatural series Naagin 6 featuring Tejassawi Prakash. It will air at 8:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

