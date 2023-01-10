While the world was trying to get over the remarks of Andrew Tate’s pseudo-masculinity, Karishma Sharma reacted to one of his claims of both of them being in a relationship. The actress opened up about the disgraced media personality and debunked the claim that she ‘hooked up’ with him. As Andrew Tate went on to claim that he ignored her when Karishma tried playing a power dynamic, the response from the star came as a shocker for the fans.

Andrew Tate and his comments have always been questioned and many have even stopped believing them to be true. However, no big celebrity around the world was spared by Tate’s misogynistic and unethical comments.

Actor Karishma Sharma who featured in various web series and is known for her role in Ujda Chaman, says, “He is lying”. According to a report by Hindustan Times, she later adds, “We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested.”

Later the actor recalls her meeting with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in 2014 during a party in Mumbai. She shares, “We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots.” Karishma Sharma says Andrew Tate insisted for a photo, the one that’s going viral with her when he got to know that she is an actress. His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realized he is a creep and he constantly disses women and I didn’t like the way he spoke about them,” Karishma Sharma further explained.

The recent controversial comments of Andrew Tate even gave him a trip to jail. The social media pseudo-messiah of masculinity is facing lashback for his comments, and the world is not expecting any sensible remarks from him. Do let us know if you think Andrew Tate will talk about anything that will make sense for the world.

