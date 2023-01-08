Uorfi Javed, the social media sensation, is known for her bold fashion statements that are often made of DIY clothes ranging from blades, cycle chains, fake nails and whatnot! She seldom lands in travel for her revealing outfits as she poses on the streets of the city. Netizens, most of the time, troll her brutally for the type of clothes she wears. And now, the actress finally opened up about why she does not wear clothes.

For the unversed, Uorfi rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. She even became one of the most Googled Asian last year, and despite all the backlash and trolling, she does enjoy a large number of fans on her social media.

Uorfi Javed, who is often trolled for her revealing clothes, recently took to her Instagram account’s story section to share the reason behind this. Sharing a clip, where she can be seen showing off boils on her thighs and legs, the actress said that she is allergic to woollen clothes. Uorfi also said that she gets boils, and then she further stated, “Now you guys know that I cannot wear full clothes, that is why you will often see me in short and fewer clothes. It is a serious problem, as you can see; the reaction has spread all over my legs and hands.Isliye main itna nangi rehti hoon.” Here is the video clip of her; check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Uorfi Javed’s indecent clothes have often caused her to land in several problems like most recently, BJP leader Chitra Wagh lodged a police complaint against her for promoting n*dity on the streets of Mumbai on 1st January. On the other hand, Uorfi remains quite unbothered by it all of these as she also took a veiled jibe at her by posing in a bikini set and handcuffs in one of her recent posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

