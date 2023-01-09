Honey Singh has been one of the most iconic music artists that India has ever produced. As the artist has been a pop icon for his songs, he has been idolized by his fans all around the globe. His recover after the depression has inspired many people but his recent comments have been criticised on various social media platforms.

Many celebrities around the globe have tried to de-stigmatize mental health issues by openly talking about their own experiences. From A-Listers Bollywood celebs to Hollywood stars, everyone has shared their personal experiences which motivated many of their followers to come out of their closets and has opened the discourse.

Recently, Honey Singh gave an interview to Pune Times where he talked about how mental health. He says, “Anxiety, depression kuch bhi nahi hota. Wo Ek Sardi Zukham Hai. Psychiatrist Ke Paas Mat Jao.” Honey Singh later says to talk to friends and family or listen to songs. He later adds, “Mummy ko batao mai udaas hoon, dost ke pass jao. Baat karo, vo joke sunayega, gana suna dega. Anxiety jaisa kuch nai hai, yeh wahi hai jo exam se pahle hoti thi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emo Bois of India (@emoboisofindia)

As his comments went viral, many netizens trolled the singer for his remarks. A user said, “Mere dost ne meko anxiety ke time pe honey singh ka gaana sunaya, ab meko PTSD hogya h”. Another called him as “Kanye West of India”. A user called him Andrew Tate and commented, “Naya andrew tate gaya ji desi version”. Another user said, “Remedy of anxiety – chutkula”. As the singer suffered through mental disease, a user added, “Says the guy who suffered it all once”.

After his comeback, the singer recently announced his relationship with Tina Thadani. Honey Singh also called that she was the one who had given him a new birth. While his comments are trolled over the internet, his fans are still supporting him.

