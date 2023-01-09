Broken But Beautiful web series became one of the most popular Indian series. It featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the first two seasons. While the third season featured late actor Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The first two seasons were quite successful, allowing them to move forward with the series with a third season, and the third season too, got an amazing response from the audience, and the makers planned to go ahead with a fourth season with Sidharth and Sonia.

Unfortunately, in 2021, Sidharth passed away after suffering a heart attack, which changed it all. Although the makers will move ahead with the series with a new star cast in the next season, there is something they’ve planned ahead, and it involves the late actor.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 was the story of Agastya and Rumi, who are two completely different personalities, yet they get attracted to each other and have a bumpy love story. The audience loved the part and was waiting for them to return, which is not possible anymore. Now, according to an exclusive report by IndiaToday.in, a source has revealed that the next season will be dedicated to Sidharth Shukla, who made his debut in the web space with this very show.

As per the report, the source has said, “The makers had planned to bring Sidharth and Sonia back for season 4. However, now, they have now decided not to make Broken But Beautiful 4. It will simply be dedicated to the late actor, and it would be a tribute to Sidharth. The 5th season of Broken But Beautiful will be announced with a new cast.” This decision will surely move the dedicated fans of the late actor.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 started streaming on MX Player and AltBalaji on 29th May 2021, and in September, the actor passed away. Last year in May, on one year anniversary of the show, Sidharth Shukla’s fans took to Twitter and started the trend 1YR OF SIDHARTH AS AGASTYA. He even won the Popular Actor Male Award in Web Originals by SCREENXX posthumously for his role.

