Ekta Kapoor has been drawing a lot of negativity ever since Supreme Court slammed her for polluting the young minds of the country. It was all over her objectionable OTT content like Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS, and XXX among other creations. Amidst it all, the content czarina is speaking up about how stories on women are more attractive. Scroll below for all the details.

It all began when the top court heard a plea over an arrest warrant issued against Ekta for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series. The show aired on AltBalaji and created a massive uproar amongst viewers.

Amidst it all, Ekta Kapoor in an interview with Vogue spoke about how women-centric films are more compelling. She said, “Beyond the fact that I want to support my own gender, the fact that this is a country where in the house and the remote of the house belongs to the women, beyond the point where half the population is female – comes the absolute belief that stories about women are far more juicy, far more entertaining and far more multi-dimensional than stories about men.”

Ekta Kapoor added, “You make stories about women and you realize the actual meaning of multitasking and navigation. Homegrown stories about women – I love that kind of storytelling the most.”

Meanwhile, a bench of Justices Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar previously schooled Ekta Kapoor while calling out the content in XXX and said, “Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.”

On the professional front, Ekta Kapoor has Freddy in the lineup starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has Dream Girl 2 which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

