Ekta Kapoor's 'Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai?' Clip Showing A Groom Getting Intimate With Another Woman In Front Of Bride Goes Viral
Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai?’ Clip Goes Viral Over A Funny Reason(Photo Credit –Instagram/Twitter)

Once an Ekta Kapoor-helmed series showed a husband getting cosy with another woman in front of his wife. Now, a clip of it is going viral over social media, leaving fans in shock. Indian television has evolved over the years. But one might argue that the themes and genre of the old shows were more progressive than they are now.

From addressing real-life issues to topics that no one talks about, s*x, intimacy, infidelity, and more were all a part of it. No one better than Ekta knows how to make such shows and add fuel to them.

This is exactly the reason why the clip of one particular scene from Ekta Kapoor’s 2005 show, Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai? is going viral. It shows a newlywed couple Angad, played by Mohammed Iqbal Khan, and Kripa, played by Neha Bamb, on their suhaagraat. While it may first seem to have a normal scene, things change quickly when the groom introduces another woman to the bride.

“Jo bhi hoga yahin pe hoga, isi kamre mein hoga, aur tumhari aankhon ke saamne hoga,” Angad says to Kripa. The bride, who is reluctant about the whole thing from the start, asks his groom to stop or she’d leave. However, worried about facing her parents in this situation, Kripa thinks it’s for the best that she just sits and sobs in a corner while Angad gets intimate with another woman.

Check it out here:

As messy as it sounds, Ekta Kapoor fans think it is funny, which is why the clip is going viral. Several people reacted to it as well. “Ahead of its time. Ekta maata is a visionary,” one said. Another commented, “I’m so so glad that never had a cable tv network!”

What do you think about this Ekta Kapoor show? Was it cringe or ahead of its time?

