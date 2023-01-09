Jenna Ortega has become very popular among kids, teens, and even adults after donning Wednesday Addams’ character in Tim Burton’s Wednesday series, which is now streaming on Netflix. The show has created a buzz among everyone ever since its release, and now Jenna’s Wednesday character becomes the top TV character in 2022. Scroll below to find out the list!

Jenna played Wednesday Addams, a psychic who steps foot in a school for the outcasts named Nevermore Academy where werewolves, supernatural beings, and vampires study under the same roof. Well, this whole murder mystery thriller with some horror effects made the show what it has become now.

TV Time is an app that calculates and tracks millions of users’ viewing time and makes them vote on their favourite characters. This time, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday character becomes the top TV character of 2022, as per their tweet. Wednesday has beaten Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven character from Stranger Things, Oscar Issac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector from Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, Cillian Muphy’s Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders, and others.

Their tweet can be read as, The top characters of 2022! Wednesday said, “i will ignore you, stomp on your heart and always put my needs first” …and everyone said “yes, okay love that.” Check out the whole list below:

The top characters of 2022! Wednesday said, "i will ignore you, stomp on your heart and always put my needs first" …and everyone said "yes, okay love that." 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gv0e2IJrQV — TV Time (@TVTime) January 4, 2023

Even though Wednesday couldn’t take over Stranger Things’ cult, the newcomer made quite a noise everywhere, beating one of the most hyped shows on Netflix, and deserves special credit. Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character through her emotionless expression, her firm dialogue delivery, and especially the ‘Goo Goo Muck dance’ made everything as a whole.

For those who don’t know, Wednesday has been announced for the second season already, and to be honest we can’t keep calm. What do you think? What are your opinions about the TV character list? Let us know in the comments below!

