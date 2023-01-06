Actor Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen playing the mysterious character of Armaan, a werewolf in the show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’. He talks about the challenges and the physical training he went through to get into the skin of the character.

Gashmeer said: “Along with acting, it is also important to focus on the looks. I went through rigorous physical training, doing hardcore stretches and yoga, to transform my body. Now, I am able to do splits and somersault flips in the air and my body is going back to the same athletic strength that it had when I was 17 or 18.”

Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known face of the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries. He made his Hindi film debut with ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ and also acted in TV shows such as ‘Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit’, ‘Imlie’, and participated in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10’.

As the actor is all set for his next TV show, he is trying to give his best and putting all his efforts to do justice to his character. He added that along with physical training, he has also made changes in his diet and eating habits.

“Also, substantial changes have been made to the food I consume. As I always say, ‘an actor’s intellect and body, both have to be equally employed in the character they play,” he said.

Besides Gashmeer, the cast of the show includes Reem Shaikh, and Karan Kundrra. ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer, played by Gashmeer and Karan, who are werewolves.

The show will be airing soon on Colors.

