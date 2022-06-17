Karan Kundrra has impressed everyone with his charming personality and acting skills. Right from his first show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, the actor became a household name. Recently, the actor looked back at his journey and revealed his first salary, spoke about why he decided to participate in Bigg Boss 15 and why he won’t work in a daily soap again. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

After making his television debut, Kundrra worked in a few TV shows but he later ventured into hosting reality shows like Gumraah, Love School, and Roadies, among others. Afterwards, he went on to participate in a number of reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Bigg Boss 15.

Recently, Karan Kundrra opened up about his acting journey with IndianExpress and told them, “I was very popular when I was doing television. Then I quit and did Mubarakan and 1921. There are phases when you’re very popular, then there are phases when you’re prepping to step up. I’ve purposely gone out of sight, but thankfully have never been out of mind.”

Although Karan Kundrra received just Rs 4000 for his first show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, the actor claims that he was never bothered about money, “After it got humongous success everyone advised me to do a bigger show for Rs 25000, but I did Gumrah, a crime show, something that people do at 40. I quit Roadies at the peak too. Then I didn’t do TV for five years. I returned for Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am only (Dil Hi Toh Hai) and got paid Rs 1.20 lakh. The more madness I carry, the better for me.”

Kundrra confesses that he loved working with MTV as he connected with youth. On the other hand, the actor who became prominent due to television explains why he’ll never do a daily soap again, “I won’t be able to do a daily soap even for Rs 2.5 lakh a day. I don’t have the strength for a long format and daily soaps demand a commitment for a year or two. Of course, there’s an enormous amount of money on TV but I don’t want to miss out on other exciting things. Like I love travelling.”

Further, when asked about his decision to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, Karan Kundrra shares, “People asked me why, because either you begin your career with Bigg Boss or you do it to revive it. I take everyone’s advice but I do as per my own will. What have you achieved in life to give me advice?”

