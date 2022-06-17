Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show Waah Bhai Waah. Scroll below for all the exciting new details that fans have been waiting for since a long time!

The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.

Talking about the show Shailesh Lodha who is a poet himself said, “I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, Waah Bhai Waah. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic.”

Meanwhile, it is said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi tried his best to convince Shailesh Lodha to continue being a part of the sitcom. He’s been one of leading characters for over 13 years. But reportedly, he stopped answering calls and decided to move on irrespective.

Waah Bhai Waah starts on June 19, everyday at 9 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.

