Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy shows in India and its actors have become fan favourites in all these years. Recently, the show lost one of the main cast members, Ghanshyam Nayak who played the character of Nattu Kaka. Meanwhile, there were rumours that the makers have finally found a new actor to play the part but producer Asit Kumarr Modi has put every rumour to rest.

Advertisement

The veteran actor took his last breath last month after battling cancer for the past 1 year. He even had surgery in early 2021 and returned to the sets of the comedy show. Soon his health started deteriorating and he stopped visiting the sets.

Advertisement

A few weeks back, an Instagram fan page shared a picture from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which showed an elderly man sitting in Gada Electronics and claimed that the man will step into the shoes of Ghanshyam Nayak’s character. As the picture surfaced online, a source from production cleared the rumour and said, “The senior gentleman seated on the chair inside Gada Electronics is not an actor. He is the father of the real owner of the shop and the shop belongs to him. The production house hasn’t found a replacement for Nattu kaka. But, people should not spread false information, too.”

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has this to say about the same, speaking to ETimes, he said, “It’s been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don’t have any plans to replace his character or bring another actor to play Nattu kaka. There are many rumours doing the rounds but I would request viewers to not pay any attention to them.”

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani who played the most famous character, Dayaben, hasn’t returned since she left the show 4 years back. There were speculations that due to her rift with the makers, the actress has refused to continue. Although there were reports that the team is hunting for the new Daya but still there’s no update about the same.

It is said that Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka forgot his name in his last days, his son Vikas spoke about the same and how his health worsened, he shared, “Towards the last few days, dad had difficulty in breathing and we tried to arrange for oxygen and nurses at home. But he slipped further. And, we rushed him to the hospital. He had to be admitted to the ICU, then was moved into a room as he got a bit better but again had to be sent back to the ICU as the condition deteriorated yet again.15 days prior to his demise, his sugar had shot up to alarming heights and he wasn’t recognising anybody. But after the sugar level went down, he knew who was around him.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande To Have A Bachelorette Party In Goa? Exciting Deets Inside About Her Wedding With Vicky Jain

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube