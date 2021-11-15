As the wedding season is upon us, reports of celebrity weddings are making rounds now. Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding is making a lot of buzzes. Now the latest report reveals that the actress is planning for a bachelorette party. Scroll down to know more.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky. The two have been dating for nearly three years now and are finally ready to take the plunge. They have planned for a three-day-long extravagant wedding starting December 12.

As per ETimes report a close friend of Ankita Lokhande has revealed to them, “The marriage functions will be spread over three days from December 12 to December 14 and many celebrities will be performing at her marriage functions the list is being finalized and Badshah could be one of them.”

Reportedly, the wedding will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel where Ankita and Vicky will be exchanging wedding vows on 12th December. The two have even booked a few rooms for the guests in the hotel. Moreover, the actress is said to have planned a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding ceremonies. He close friend has said, “All the plans are in place and the invitations will be sent out shortly.”

A previous report from Pinkvilla revealed that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding preparations are in full swing. The report cited a source as saying, “Ankita’s family is flying down from Indore, while Vicky’s family is coming from his hometown too. Ankita and Vicky will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception where more guests will be invited. The duo is currently finalising their guest list. Meanwhile, there will be a sangeet function as well, and Ankita and Vicky’s close friends have already started planning for the same.”

