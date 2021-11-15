Urfi Javed is known for pulling off some daring outfits. What’s praiseworthy is the fact that she creates them all herself. Netizens have been divided with their take on her choice of clothing. But she’s created uproar over her latest black ensemble. And guess what, it was inspired by Kendall Jenner! Scroll below for all the details!

It was yesterday evening when people were surprised to see Urfi’s latest look. She wore a black maxi dress with cutouts around the area above the waist. The dress was quite revealing but the beauty pulled it off unapologetically.

Urfi Javed complemented her attire with nude wedges and golden earrings. She pulled her hair into a sleek bun. As the pictures of her appearance went viral on the internet, fans were quick to point out how the dress was actually copied from Victoria’s Secret Model Kendall Jenner.

Actually, Kendall Jenner had pulled off the same dress at her friend’s wedding earlier this month. She shared pictures of the same on her Instagram stories. Netizens were impressed with her bold look, but when it comes to Urfi Javed, the response wasn’t the same.

Internet is stormed with comments on how Urfi ‘shamelessly’ copied Kendall’s attire. From ‘Sasti Kendall Jenner’ to ‘Black Barfi’, there have been some really weird comments on the appearance. But there remain a section of users who’ve also been shipping the Bigg Boss OTT contestant, mentioning how when a Hollywood star does it, they are praised but same isn’t the scenario with stars of their own country.

Check out the looks pulled off by Kendall Jenner and Urfi Javed below:

Who do you think pulled off the multi-cutout dress better? Let us know in the comment section below.

