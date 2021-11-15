As we said, ever since its entry into the 100 crore club, Sooryavanshi is surpassing several Bollywood biggies in the All-Time Grossers list each day. The latest ones to be toppled are Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees and 7 other 100 crore films.

Starring Akshay Kumar as a cop, the film was expected to be a decent box office grosser. However, the response has been phenomenal since day 1. As a result, we are getting to see some new box office achieved by this film on each day. Today, here, we’re speaking about the film’s success on the All-Time Grossers list.

We’re considering 9 days collection of Sooryavanshi as day 10 numbers are yet to come out officially. In 9 days, the film has made 137.84 crores in India. As a result, the film has surpassed the lifetime of 8 Bollywood biggies. The list includes- Rustom, Airlift, Stree, Rowdy Rathore, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Badhaai Ho and Raees.

As Sooryavanshi is on its way to cross the 200 crore mark in the next few days, expect a major turnaround in the list.

Speaking of the film’s current run, the response in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra has been phenomenal. There are 3-4 states where the theatre owners have been directed to run theatres with only 50% occupancy. If normalcy returns in such rules, the numbers are expected to see a further boost.

Not just Akshay Kumar but even for Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has cemented a stronghold at the box office. In Koimoi’s Directors Power Index, Shetty is at the top with 1250 points. Rajkumar Hirani is in 2nd position with 900 points.

