Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy a huge fan following as a couple for their strong bond and sizzling chemistry. In the last few days, strong rumours have surfaced about their marriage plans and the latest reports suggest that they might have an engagement ceremony this month.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir made it official through a Brahmastra announcement video which was released right before the pandemic. In the clip, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji can be seen referring to Alia as Ranbir’s girlfriend, which is not denied by any of the two actors. The couple has also been quite vocal about their love for each other through social gatherings and multiple social media posts. The speculations about their marriage took off in the year 2019 but the two love birds have mostly kept their plans to themselves.

Advertisement

The latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to have an engagement ceremony in Rajasthan, this month. According to a recent video posted by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, RK has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours, when asked about it. In the short clip, the actor is seen exiting a building and stepping into a luxurious SUV before taking a few moments to post for the cameras. In the background, a man can be heard asking RK about his engagement party, which the actor smoothly ignores amidst the chaos. Have a look at the video here.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen working together in the fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The film was officially announced before the pandemic but the work on it has continued to get dragged due to mostly technical issues. The movie is being produced under the Dharma Production banner and also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey To Enter Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Verse After Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi? Check Out The Deets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube