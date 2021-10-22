Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Trilogy have been making headlines for a long time. It is one of the much-awaited films by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The first instalment of the trilogy has taken about three years to complete but it seems a few scenes are still pending.

Reportedly, the first schedule of the first instalment of the trilogy was shot in Bulgaria in March 2018. The crew then travelled to Varanasi to finish some scenes and moved to Mumbai, where a set was erected in Goregaon Film City. However, the shoot suffered some setbacks during the pandemic due to COVID protocols as the workforces had to be curbed on the set.

Now as per the ETimes report, the makers of Brahmastra are planning for the upcoming schedule of the film. A source had said to them, “There will be some crucial scenes and a big song, which was put on hold due to no crowd protocols. They will be shooting this song, too.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan as the Guru, Mouni Roy as Damayanti and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna as an archaeologist. It is said that Ranbir’s character Shiva could have superpowers in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will have a guest appearance as a Scientist.

Back in February this year, Nagarjuna had completed shooting for his portions in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. He took to his social media handle and thanked the team. He wrote, “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra”.

‘Brahmastra’ was announced as a trilogy in the first quarter of 2018 and it is being produced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. The film is aiming to be released in summer next year.

