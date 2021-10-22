Ananya Panday is currently in a mess. The actress has been summoned by the NCB after her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan came to notice. Today will mark the second day when she will be interrogated by Sameer Wankhede but the exact reason behind why she has been called is not yet revealed. Did you know, the actress once called Shah Rukh Khan her ‘second dad’? Scroll below for details.

As most know, Ananya has been best friends with Shanaya Kapoor and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan since childhood. Their parents are all close friends and that was even seen in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

During the promotion of Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday had opened up on her equation with Shah Rukh Khan. She told Filmfare, “We have done some really weird things (growing up). Shah Rukh (Khan) sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say: Look what they did.”

Ananya Panday added, “SRK is like my second dad. He is my best friend’s dad so we used to go with him for all the IPL matches,” she told Asian Age. “Only Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) and Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter) are my close friends from the industry and we share everything.”

Meanwhile, Ananya will be appearing before the NCB for the second time today. The actress was asked to appear before the officials at 11 AM but she has not left her house as yet. Reports suggest that that chats with Aryan Khan revealed that the actress was discussing drugs with him!

