After waiting for eternity, Sooryavanshi new release date was finally unveiled yesterday. As reported a few days back, it was the occasion of ‘hit machine’ Rohit Shetty’s birthday, which saw a big announcement coming. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh (cameo), the film’s release date was revealed along with an emotional video which has now made to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’

Here, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, netizens get to vote for various aspects of upcoming releases. Here, the hype is rated on a scale of 25% to 100%. Results are announced two days prior of the film’s release.

Coming back to Sooryavanshi new release date i.e. 30th April 2021, a video showing how COVID played a spoilsport was unveiled. But contrary to all rumours of hybrid release or OTT arrival, the makers kept a promise of arriving on the big screen.

Here’s the video:

How much you loved the new release date announcement video? Share with us by voting below:

Sooryavanshi Poster Ft. Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the film impressed the audience but the makers had something more for them as a surprise. The team of Sooryavanshi released a new poster of the film yesterday.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the poster will definitely make you excited for the film. It features the two actors in an intense avatar. Katrina is seen hugging Akshay and is only giving us a very subtle glimpse of their chemistry. Akshay showing his back while the city burns also adds drama to the poster. Check it out here:

The intriguing still has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype’ poll. All you have to do is let us know how much you like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in it.

So go ahead and cast your vote on the poll below.

Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi Trailer On How’s The Hype? BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

Sooryavanshi trailer released yesterday and it’s already an event for Akshay Kumar fans. In the 4 minutes 15 seconds trailer Rohit Shetty, with the spectacular cast of Sooryavanshi takes us on a ride from top-notch action to comedy to emotion and of course adrenaline to the peak. Vote for your choice in the poll below to help us build the pre-release buzz of the film.

Sooryavanshi Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has created a huge buzz and it has surely multiplied as the makers released the trailer today. The trailer release was announced with a motion poster yesterday and it has made it to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section today.

Akshay Kumar released a motion poster of the film and announced the release of the trailer. The motion poster features Akshay Kumar in the cop uniform looking dapper just like in all other glimpses. With a gun in his hands and rage on his face, he makes for an amazing poster. The intense background and the theme music in the background are cherries on the cake.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn with Akshay, Sooryavanshi is set to hit the big screens on March 24.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did you like the Sooryavanshi motion poster? Rate the hype in the poll below.

Sooryavanshi NEW Announcement Video On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif marks the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise. Yesterday, the makers gave a treat to fans with an announcement video as they preponed the film by 3 days.

The announcement video witnessed the lead actors along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn giving their nods to the new release date, and one ever saw Katrina Kaif’s character avatar by the end of it.

Check out the video below:

Did you like the Sooryavanshi new announcement video? Rate the hype in the poll below.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi BTS Videos On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lackluster?

Rohit Shetty and his team Sooryavanshi released a ‘behind the scenes’ video which is filled with some slickly performed action sequences. The video screams how much we needed the combo of Rohit & Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi Kumar seems to be the perfect choice to fulfil the vision of this action director. Vote in the poll below and let us know how much did you like this latest ‘behind the scenes’ video of Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar’s ATS Still From Sooryavanshi On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar joining the school of Rohit Shetty was one of the coolest collaborations, every Akkian dreamt of. It was back in 2012, when Akshay donned a cop uniform in Rowdy Rathore and managed to entertain with his antics. Also, Sooryavanshi brings back the superhit pairing of him with Katrina Kaif, after 9 years.

After giving the first look posters, the makers are trying to keep the buzz intact and yesterday’s still from the movie assures of engrossing content, apart from Shetty’s fun elements.

The still features Akshay Kumar and his men, suggesting for a serious mission. It was captioned as, “No Uniforms… No Marked Cars… ANTI TERRORISM SQUAD – The GHOST department of our Police Force… SOORYAVANSHI @akshaykumar”.

In case you liked the still or not, please give your valuable feedback by rating in the poll below.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lackluster?

After giving a hint of cop movie with superstar Akshay Kumar, in Simmba, Rohit Shetty sparked excitement amongst the Akkians. It came as an unofficial proclamation of a movie titled Sooryavanshi, building a huge pre-release hype. Now, with the newly released first look posters, the makers have made Akshay fans go crazy.

Two first look posters were unveiled in the morning, featuring Akshay Kumar with his charged up look. Unlike, Rowdy Rathore, in which Akshay donned a moustache, Sooryavanshi features the actor in his usual clean-shaven look.

Also, the tag line ‘A Bullet For A Bullet’ promises that Rohit Shetty to take his action game to the next level.

Sooryavanshi marks the second collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and with Akshay leading the show, it seems like a huge blockbuster is on the cards.

Speaking about director, Rohit has mastered the art of directing cop movies by adding the right dose of emotions and fun elements. In fact, he has given iconic characters like Singham and Simmba to Bollywood. Coming to the busiest star, Akshay, the fans are eagerly waiting to witness a cop avatar of him, after the super success of masala entertainer, Rowdy Rathore.

Well, the wait is too long as the film is slated for Eid release in 2020 but our curiosity is at the peak considering the double dhamaka of Akshay and Rohit. Expressing the excitement, let’s rate the hype in the poll below to add up to the overall buzz of the first look!

