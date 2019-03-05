Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s Musical Evening – A Fairly Private Affair With 1,600 Guests!

A musical evening — a fairly “private affair” — with around 1,600 guests in attendance at the Ambani residence Antilia here on Monday kickstarted the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

The guests were invited by the groom’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani for a musical concert, followed by dinner on Monday.

Antilia was decked up with flowers for the occasion, for which the dress code was Indian Traditional.

On Tuesday, Akash’s sister Isha’s in-laws, the Piramals of diversified conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd, will host a special evening for the bride and groom. Guests have been suggested to flaunt Indian/Western cocktail wear.

These celebrations precede a March 7 ‘Mala and Mehendi’ function at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on the evening of March 7.

The wedding on March 9 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This will be preceded by an ‘assembly of baraat’ at around 3.30 p.m. at Trident Hotel, BKC, followed by ‘baraat swagat and high tea’ at 6.30 p.m. and ‘Hasta Melap’ at 8.01 p.m. and then dinner.

A day before the formal wedding reception on March 11, a night of celebrations will be held at the Jio World Centre.

The main galas are likely to attend to be attended by a slew of guests from the Bollywood, political and sports world.

Even as Isha’s pre-wedding and wedding functions last year kept the social media abuzz last year, guests have been urged to refrain from sharing any event pictures, video or audio recordings on social media.

