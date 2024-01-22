Ram Mandir inauguration is being celebrated with pomp and show all across the nation. Over 7,000 people attended the Pran Prathishta ceremony in Ayodhya. The event was also screened at PVR and INOX chains, and the response has been earth-shattering at the box office. Scroll below for all the details!

Celebrities from various sectors were invited for the special occasion. From the film industry, we witnessed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, among others, grace the event. Viewers had their eyes glued to the screen, which showcased the rituals, PM Narendra Modi’s speech, and the memorable performances by Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan.

Ram Mandir Inauguration Screening Across India

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ayodhya live screening witnessed fast-filling and Housefull shows across various centres across the country. This includes Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chandigarh. There were reportedly 164 shows screening all across the nation.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ayodhya grossed total earnings of 23.84 lacs gross at the box office. Around 22,803 tickets were sold across the nation, with an average occupancy of 53%. Well, it is safe to say that the magic of Lord Ram is spread all over!

More About Ram Mandir Inauguration

Meanwhile, India celebrated a partial holiday to welcome Lord Ram. Schools, shops, markets, and offices were mostly shut. The ceremony began at 12 PM with PM Narendra Modi performing the rituals. It concluded around 1:15PM, followed by a speech by the BJP leader and UP CM, Yogi Adityanath.

Sonu Nigam crooned a beautiful rendition of Ram Siya Ram while Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal also performed on Ram Bhajans.

The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla also witnessed the presence of Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani. They received a warm welcome at Ayodhya with red roses and shawls.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

