Indian weddings are known for their vibrant colors, extravagant festivities, and rich traditions. From venue selection to choreographed dances and intricate attire, the weddings ensure a memorable experience for all involved. Talking about lavish weddings, the average expenditure in India ranges from lakhs to crores, but for the wealthiest individuals, the wedding can be staged at another level.

Recently, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant got married to Radhika Merchant and their wedding was among the richest ones. Their pre-wedding festivities alone cost more than Rs 1200 crore, leaving people wondering what the wedding will cost. Well, Ambani’s wedding cost a whopping $600 million, making it only a drop in the bucket considering Mukesh Ambani’s $123 billion net worth. Here are some of the most expensive Indian weddings of all time.

Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal

In 2018, Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter, Isha Ambani, got married to businessman Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony. Their wedding was attended by guests from across the world and occurred in several locations including Udaipur, Lake Como in Italy, and at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Beyonce was called to perform at their wedding and received Rs 33 crore for a 45-minute performance. Their wedding invitations presented in Dolce & Gabbana boxes added an extra layer of luxury to the star-studded event. Alongside Beyonce, Hilary Clinton was also the attendee at the wedding. Isha and Anand’s wedding cost Rs 700 crores.

Anu Mahtani And Sanjay Hinduja

Anu Mahtani, a fashion designer, and Sanjay Hinduja, son of billionaire industrialist G.P. Hinduja got married in 2015. Their seven-day wedding in Udaipur was attended by several celebrities, politicians, and businesses in the country, and Hollywood sensation, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Lopez performed at their wedding. The total number of guests, which was numbered at 16,000, were welcomed in private planes, while BMW cars with a private chauffeur were hired for the guests. Their wedding cost a whopping Rs 140 crores.

Brahmani Reddy And Rajeeb Reddy

Former politician and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy’s only daughter, Brahmani was wedded to Rajeeb Reddy in 2016. Their wedding was celebrated for five days at Bangalore Palace and was attended by approximately 50,000 guests. Brahmani and Rajeeb’s wedding cost Rs 500 crores.

Sonam Vaswani And Navin Fabiani

The founder of Stallion Group and a prominent businessman in the United Arab Emirates, Sunil Vaswani’s daughter, Sonam was married to Kamal Fabiani’s son, Navin, in a grand ceremony at a royal retreat in Vienna, Austria. The lavish wedding took place at the Belvedere Palace, with a mehendi ceremony held in Vienna’s Palais Liechtenstein Park which also featured a performance by Sukhbir. Their wedding event cost around Rs 210 crores.

Sana Khan And Adel Sajan

The renowned figure behind Danube Home, Adel Sajan married Sana Khan in a unique setting. He opted for a wedding on a cruise ship on the Concordia-class Costa Fascinosa. The journey began from Barcelona, Spain through Marseilles and Cannes, France, and concluded in Savona, Italy. Their wedding event presented personalized Harrods’ hampers for the guests and a sangeet performance by Badshah and Vishal-Shekhar. The couple also had a grand 10-layer cake cutting at the reception. The wedding cost over Rs 100 crore.

Shristi Mittal And Gulraj Behl

Steel Tycoon Pramod Mittal got his daughter married to investment banker Gulraj Behl. Their destination wedding lasted three days in Barcelona in 2013, marked by grandeur and setting a new standard for extravagance. Their wedding hosted 500 guests and chose the stunning National Museum of Catalan Art as their wedding venue. Their reception featured a 60kg six-tier wedding cake and a menu crafted by renowned Spanish chef Sergi Arola. Shristi and Gulraj’s wedding concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display from Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia church. The wedding cost over Rs 505 crore.

Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta

In 2019, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash got married to Shloka Mehta. Their two-day pre-wedding celebration took place at St. Moritz, attended by close friends and family. The guests were treated to performances by Chris Martin of Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. Following their pre-wedding, the wedding lasted for three days in Mumbai. Although the families did not reveal the total expenses incurred at the wedding, it was evident that a lot of money was spent as the cost of their wedding card was Rs. 1.5 lakh. Not only this, they booked economical rooms in an opulent hotel in Switzerland for over 500 guests.

Vanisha Mittal And Amit Bhatia

Daughter of Lakshmi Mittal, Vanisha got married to British businessman Amit Bhatia in 2004 which captured widespread attention. Their wedding was even listed in the Guinness World Records as the richest wedding of all time. The couple exchanged vows at the Palace of Versailles, followed by a dinner at Jardin des Tuileries. But their real wedding took place at the 17th-century Chateau Vaux le Vicomte. Their six-day wedding was attended by renowned celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kylie Minogue, and others. Minogue received $330,000 for her 30-minute performance at the wedding. Their wedding cost $66 million.

