Shah Rukh Khan, despite establishing himself as one of the most commercially successful stars, has never shied away from experimenting with films. While sometimes he succeeded with his choices, the other times, he fell really hard. One such project is Fan, which turned out to be a big failure at the Indian box office despite a good start. Keep reading to know more!

The combination of Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan has hardly gone wrong, and even for this 2016 release, fireworks were expected at ticket windows. Released during the summer of 2016, the film had built a solid buzz around itself with a powerful trailer and a ‘Jabra Fan’ song. When it arrived in theatres, the film saw mostly favorable reviews from critics coming in. Sadly, it didn’t translate into the box office numbers.

Yes, Fan took a good start of 19.20 crores due to its pre-release hype. The momentum was maintained during the opening weekend, but after that, the film failed to attract higher footfalls. In its lifetime run, the film ended its journey at 85 crores at the Indian box office. One of the major reasons behind the failure is said to be the niche treatment. Also, chopping off Jabra Fan from the film didn’t go well with the audience, thus creating negative air around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

As Fan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, it was high on VFX. As a result, the budget was a bit higher than expected. Including all expenses, the film was said to be carrying a cost of 105 crores. So, if we compare the collection of 85 crores with the cost of 105 crores, a box office deficit of 20 crores could be seen.

Fan wasn’t a big flop but still, it was a setback for Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan considering the track record of their previous collaborations. In Koimoi’s box office verdict table of 2016, the film was declared as a ‘losing’ affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

