Bollywood celebs made quite a splash last night at the Jio World Plaza launch, bringing glamor and entertainment to the gala event. From Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the B-town brigade came and conquered with their OTT outfits. Also in attendance were hosts Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, among others.

We know Bollywood is a big party, and everyone loves to deck themselves up in exquisite clothes. The more stylish you are, the more eyeballs you grab, and what better than a big fat Ambani bash to put your best fashion foot forward?

Last night was a big hit and saw B-town’s who’s who bringing their star power to the mega event as they dressed to the nines. Despite their high-end choices, some stars just did not make a statement with their outlandish choices. Meanwhile, some did manage to live up to the frenzy, making onlookers turn their heads twice (or multiple times).

Let’s take a look at some of the standout ensembles from the Jio World Plaza launch that either impressed or fell short of expectations.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always holds the power wherever she goes, thanks to her global star status. Priyanka, who is best friends with Isha Ambani, was also in attendance at the Friday night event and her OOTN was a neon green saree that she paired with a sleeveless blouse, and accessorized with a statement choker and earrings. Unfortunately, the look did not land for us.

Nothing wrong with Pri’s fit but after her exquisite Sabyasachi saree serve at Jio’s masterclass with Bhumi Pednekar, we expected the stunning actress to bring some more glamor to the event.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora walked the red carpet for the Jio World Plaza Launch in a black sheer bodycon dress with matching lingerie underneath. The ruched outfit styled with a hot bun was accessorized with a diamond choker. Now, that was a serve!

Malaika proved that black can never be basic if you keep experimenting with your style. The body-hugging details were just cherry on top and allowed Malla to flaunt her envious hourglass figure.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest Bollywood stars, who has a massive fan following. She is also known for her chic and sophisticated fashion outings. But when she decided to show up in a wrap floral dress last night, it did not make for a tasteful choice.

The black wrap dress with floral detailing and power shoulder could have been perfect for a date night or girls’ outing, but we know every part of Ambani’s bash screams luxury and OTT, and Kat’s fit was just not it.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Now, Janhvi Kapoor is one superstar in making we would entrust with our life otherwise when it comes to fashionable picks – but her OOTN for Jio World Plaza launch was outrageous. She chose a silver lehenga – everything good there – but then she also threw a magenta cape over it, and the look did not land for us.

Janhvi walked for Manish Malhotra, and her ensemble may have brought drama to the ramp, but on the red carpet, the look did not do justice to her status as a fashionista.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is gorgeous – she is blessed with Pataudi genes, after all. Last night, the stunning actress wore a heavily embellished blouse and skirt set as she turned showstopper for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara’s golden outfit checked the vibe with the bling quotient, but her glam was simply not giving, and the lack of jewelry for the ethnic fit could not have been more evident.

6. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has refused to age, and we are not complaining. The superstar proved she will always be the moment as she brought both glamor and drama to the red carpet in a saree-inspired outfit featuring sequin accents.

The blazer atop the barely there busty blouse was in great sync while the bold red lips just turned out to be the perfect catalyst in serving a 10/10 look. The look was a hit for us.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers comfort over anything any day, but bringing trousers and a baggy top to a star-studded event was a stretch, even for Bebo.

She did keep the bling quotient in check with the silver sequinned ensemble, but the ill-fitting of the entire look could not have been ignored.

8. John Abraham

We know John Abraham loves bikes, but he didn’t need to bring his biker persona to the red carpet in a full-fledged leather outfit with gloves. We would agree he looked hot but the choice of fit did not align with the aesthetics of the event.

