Karwa Chauth calls for a dress-up for all those married ladies who observe the Hindu festival where they fast for the longevity of their husband’s life. A celebration of love and commitment, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and sees ‘suhagans’ decking up in their traditional best with a dash of glamor to woo their ‘Pati Parmeshwar’.

Us Indians have a strong knack for sticking to basics when it comes to tradition and culture, and therefore, the go-to choice for many women on Karwa Chauth remains a red traditional ensemble, which aligns with the bright vibe of the festival.

For fashion, Bollywood divas are our go-to source of inspiration, be it Ethnic or Western. While some actresses have opted for pastel hues, and ivories, subtly eliminating red from their wardrobe of late, we still have many A-listers – who once in a while deck up in red to cue traditional fashion goals.

From Deepika Padukone- Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif- Anushka Sharma and newlywed Kiara Advani, many actresses believe in the goodness of red, and today, we are sharing their top looks in red sarees to help you with your Karwa Chauth fit choice.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, was recently photographed in an elegant red floral saree from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani. The stunning saree, featuring a vivid pattern with complex embroidery work using pink, green, yellow, and purple, was teamed with a V-neck blouse which added sensuality to the ensemble. For those who like all things minimalistic, this red saree is the way to go.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, in her words, is married to the ‘greatest man in the world’ Virat Kohli. The actress observes fast for her cricketer husband, and on her first Karwa-Chauth, she made a resplendent splash in a printed red saree with mukaish work. She completed her outfit with chandbalis and red bangles, radiating a newlywed glow as she shared a cozy picture with her husband. You know prints never go out of style!

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is not the one to let go of tradition despite moving to the West to chase her Hollywood dreams. The actress keeps a fast for her husband Nick Jonas, and every year, they bring in festive joy at their Los Angeles home. Last Karwa Chauth, PeCee took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she decked up in a red saree with a gold border, pairing it with an embroidered and textured blouse to go with it. The Citadel actress accessorized her look with red bangles and bindi. If you like to do festivals the classic way, this red-gold saree can be your vibe.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a fan of nude-toned colors but she can rock a red saree any day. Deepika had attended an Ambani bash in style, decking up in a sindoor red saree with a full hand-embroidered bandh gala blouse featuring a backless detail, butterfly net, and heavy sequin embellishments. It can be a perfect fit for those who like to go all-out while dressing up for the occasion.

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani makes the most of her festive fashion anywhere she goes and we just cannot wait to see what this newlywed has in store for Karwa Chauth. The stunning actress usually opts for pastels, but this red and maroon saree that she wore during a promotional event has our hearts.

