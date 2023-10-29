Tamannaah Bhatia is a name that has of late become synonymous with glamor. Her recent outings in stunning fits have proved her newfound fashionista title as she never fails to mesmerize fans with her drool-worthy appearances. From channeling her inner boss babe in power suits to rocking a sizzling red dress, the Lust Stories 2 star is fronting many iconic fashionable moments, and we are living for it. In her latest Instagram post, Tamannaah is seen soaring temperatures in a hot black saree that only she could have rocked.

After her critical success in Tollywood and Bollywood, Tamannaah is currently exploring OTT, delivering some of her career-best performances in projects like ‘Jee Karda’ and ‘Aakhri Sach‘.

Aside from her professional endeavors, Tamannaah also hogs the limelight for her relationship status – the ‘Baahubali’ actor has been dating her ‘Lust Stories 2’ co-star Vijay Varma. A couple that no one saw coming, Tamannaah and Vijay often prove that love conquers all with their off-camera chemistry that often sends fans into a tizzy. They are also each other’s best cheerleaders, giving shout-outs to each other every now and then, and honestly, what else do we need from a partner?

Coming back to Tamannaah Bhatia’s magical fashion choices, the stunner has been acing it on every front, be it ethnic or western. She can be a s*xy seductress one day and radiate timeless elegance the next day. She can do it all! But with her latest outfit, Tam is seen oozing oomph in a sultry saree, and we think a hot blouse is the ‘it trend’ of the season.

Recently, Tamannaah took to her Instagram account to share a string of pictures of herself in a stunning chiffon saree. The actress played the muse to fashion designer Neeta Lulla, wreaking havoc in the gorgeous black saree with sequin details throughout. The s*xy saree was teamed with a busty matching sleeveless velvet blouse with cutout details and a plunging V-neckline.

The Jailer actress accessorized her ensemble with dangler silver earrings featuring green sapphire and a matching bracelet.

For her makeup, Tamannaah went with a soft glam. Her well-defined eyes, drawn eyebrows, and mascara-laden lashes added depth to her gaze. The contouring framed her face perfectly while her expertly blushed cheeks added a plump to her look. The glossy nude lips were the highlight for us. Her side-parted mid-length wavy locks gave her overall look a volume, making it a 10/10 serve.

