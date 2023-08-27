In the ever-changing tinsel town, while some celebrities prefer to keep their personal lives away from the public, there are some who openly talk about their life, personal struggles and relationships. Actor Vijay Varma recently opened up about his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia and revealed that he initially didn’t want to date anyone from the same business.

Then you must be wondering what made him change his thoughts! Well, it seems that the Baahubali actress has successfully managed to change Vijay’s perception towards the industry as well his life.

In a conversation with Film Companion, the Kaalkoot actor said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making.”

Praising Tamannaah’s valuable insights, Vijay also shared how his perspective changed ever since the actress has come into his life. The Dahaad actor added, “Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day, because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately.”

Earlier, this year, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay putting an end to months of speculations and rumours. The couple started dating each other when they were working together on Lust Stories 2. In January this year, a viral video showed the couple sharing an intimate moment during a New Year’s party in Goa. However, Vijay had said that he was uncomfortable because of the unwanted attention that his relationship with Tamannaah has received.

On the professional front, Vijay was last seen in the web series titled Kaalkoot alongside Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. He will be next seen in a Netflix original ‘Jaane Jaan’, which is slated to release in September. The film, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. ‘Jaane Jaan’ also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

