Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been enjoying immense success at the box office success, and whether it’s the sequel or the first part, both had a strong involvement in Pakistan amid the political tension between the two neighbouring nations. In an interview, Deol stumbled to form answers when asked what he thinks about the fact that some people see this blockbuster film as an anti-Pakistani film.

The first film came out in 2001 and became one of the most iconic films ever because of the love story between Tara Singh and Sakeena, torn between different countries and that too with such a tense relationship. This film, too, had a similar theme and opened up on it and along with guided people on how to perceive these kinds of films.

The Gadar 2 star appeared in an interview with BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid, who got Sunny Deol tongue-tied with his hard-hitting question, especially asking his opinion about his film being perceived as anti-Pakistani. To which the actor said, “See, it’s basically a political thing mostly. It’s not actually the people who – genuine people because the end of [the] day, it’s all humanity there.”

Sunny Deol further added, “Whether it’s here or there, everyone’s together. And even you’ll see that throughout the film, I never run anybody down because I don’t believe in running people down or anything, and Tara Singh is not that kind of a person.” The host responded by asking the Gadar 2 star by highlighting the fact that things are rough between the neighbouring countries even more now with ‘people’s religious identities’ is under question.

Sunny added, “We all want peace, you know, and nobody wants all this thing to happen. But it’s high time the politics started seeing the world not from [the point of view of votes] because everybody does it for the sake of votes.” The journalist was quick enough to hit him back with “But you are part of the politics as well though, right?” Tara Singh actor replied by saying, “I am part of it. But everybody has his own view. And whatever you are and what you feel about it I wouldn’t like to discuss it because it would offend or people may like it or people would disturb it or people would say all different kinds of things. That’s not my idea.”

he was also asked about the use of religious phrases and the violence used in Gadar 2, making Sunny Deol blurt out not to take it seriously at all. He said, “See again like I would say, don’t take this film so seriously. And if you’re asking frankly, there’s a lot of rubbish happening on the digital platform. There’s so much of the news channels where they talk so much rubbish which is affecting everything. But cinema comes for entertainment. It’s not coming from any other point of view.”

Sunny Deol concluded by saying, “And then obviously, there’s an exaggeration in cinema because that’s how you want the characters to be. If they’re not exaggerated, you don’t enjoy it. Because if a person is bad, you want to say no, he is bad. If a person is good, you want to see the person good. And that’s a certain sector of cinema.”

Cinema is known to be one of the influential media to exist, and when the host pointed that out, Sunny Deol took responsibility for that and said, “Yeah, I mean, cinema influences, the characters which influence. I feel I’m responsible as an actor to do characters which will be effective for the children.”

