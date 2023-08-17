Gadar 2 Reviewed By Pakistanis, "Sunny Deol Ko Pakistan Bula Lo... Yeh Sab Khatam Kar Kar Dunga... Paani Ke Gallon Uthwayenge" [Hilarious Video]

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has turned out to be a storm at the box office and has been smashing records ever since its release. The makers, along with Sunny, did a success event of the film recently, where the actor made some controversial statements, including the one where he took a subtle dig at Katrina Kaif. Nonetheless, we’ve got our hands on a review of the film by Pakistanis, and it’s the most hilarious video you’ll see on the internet today. Scroll below to watch it!

Directed by Anil, Gadar 2 happens to be a sequel to 2001’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and it was a rage back in the day. Sunny plays the role of Tara Singh, who rescues his son from Pakistan in the 1971 backdrop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest scoop, a Twitter user named Jay shared the video of Pakistanis reviewing Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

The Pakistani reporter in the video shows a clip of Sunny to the locals, and their reaction to it is so funny that you’ll laugh your heart out at it. Watch the video below:

These Pakistani reviews of Gadar is the funniest thing you will watch today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L8eZ6x7L73 — Jay (@jaynildave) August 16, 2023

Did you notice how the host is also trying to hide the laughter after hearing the reactions from the locals? LOL.

Also, scroll below to see the netizens’ reaction to Pakistani reviewing Gadar 2 on the tweet. Meanwhile, the film has made over 260 crores at the box office and is still going strong.

What do you think about Pakistanis reviewing the Sunny Deol starrer? Tell us in the space below.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol Takes An Indirect Jab At Katrina Kaif Post Gadar 2’s Box Office Success? Says “Actresses Were Scared Doing Apne 2… Shayad Ab Karengi Woh”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News