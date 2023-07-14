Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are all set to reunite for Gadar 2 after more than 2 decades. Fans are excited to see them together on screen after so many years. As excitement is high, the two are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

The network released two new internet trailers for the upcoming show recently. Kapil joked that Sunny must have utilised a truck or a car to get to the programme because he showed up dressed as his Tara Singh character from the film.

Sunny Deol made light of the fact that he had to arrive in a truck because he had anticipated leaving with Archana Puran Singh. On the other hand, Ameesha recounted the time a group of fans became agitated while watching her work with Sunny‘s brother, Bobby Deol, on the set of the movie Humraaz. “They said to him, ‘Chhod isko, yeh teri bhai ki amanat hai’,” recalled the actress on the show.

Take a look at the video below:

In Anil Sharma’s Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha Patel and Sunny portrayed young lovers Sakeena and Tara Singh. Gadar Ek Prem Katha shattered box office records that year as the movie followed a tale of love and sacrifice set during the partition.

Krushna Abhishek danced to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in the opening of The Kapil Sharma Show promo before declaring his love for the entire Deol family. He said he appreciates them since it takes a lot of work to move to Mumbai and achieve the kind of success the Deols have. Sunny’s father, Dharmendra, began his career in the 1960s and is still a prominent figure in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol joined Ameesha Patel on the comedy show. They appeared to promote their new movie, Gadar 2.

