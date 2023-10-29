Esha Gupta wakes up every morning to slay the day. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with stunning pictures and videos. Her glam game is always unmatchable. Be it rocking a little black dress or styling a swimsuit in four different styles, Esha has proved there’s no one out there who takes risks quite like her, and that’s what makes her stand out from the lot.

Serving yet another hot AF look, Esha has now added another page to her bodycon lookbook, oozing oomph in a stunning body-hugging dress that hugs her curves from all the right places.

If you happen to take a look at Esha Gupta’s Instagram, you would know she is a sucker for all things bodycon. From floor-gazing gowns to lacy fits, her wardrobe collections boast ensembles that let her flaunt her hourglass figure. She also loves herself a classic 90s glam, which sits perfectly well with her brown beauty.

On Saturday, Esha decided to take her fans on a wild ride as she shared a video of herself posing in an orange body-hugging ensemble. The sizzling floor-length gown with a halter neckline and turtle neck left too little to the imagination as Gupta made a splash with her breathtaking beauty. The bodycon dress featuring rutched details played a canvas to sequin that spread throughout. The Rustom actress chose the hot-mess-tresses look for her hair that went well with her sultry look.

One thing about Esha Gupta – she takes her glam seriously. For her latest fit, her glam was mostly 90s-inspired, which included a flawless matte base, seamlessly contoured cheeks, and nude lip shade paired with subtle blush. The outfit did not call for any accessory and Esha understood the assignment, barring the hassle of jewelry. She oozed maximum confidence knowing what she was doing as she struck many sultry poses, leaving fans gasping for air.

The video set on Taylor Swift’s Lover‘s background score was captioned, “Saved you a seat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta’s style often becomes the talk of the town as she continues to prove her fashionista status with impressive fits. You give her a shirt and she will make a dress out of it, while her bikini collections are any day a steal deal, and to top it all, she has that hot bod which must take her a great deal to maintain. This woman is truly a perfection.

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Brings Drama To Red Carpet In A Head-Turning Embellished Sheer Gown Proving Her Global Stature – Our Desi Girl Sure Knows How To Make Every Heart Go ‘Dayum’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News