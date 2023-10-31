Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has been the talk of the town ever since posters of the film started to drop. The third installment of Singham, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been grabbing headlines for its ensemble cast. Now, the internet is filled with theories about the film being inspired by the Ramayana!

Yes, you read it right. Crazy rumors suggest that the film is Shetty’s modern take on the Ramayana. In fact, as soon as these rumors started floating, the internet and social media were quick enough to join the dots.

Recently, when Tiger Shroff‘s look from the Cop Universe was unveiled, it was tagged as a brother from another brother. Decoding the theory, fans were quick to decode that this is the perfect hint for the plot as the Heropanti actor might be playing Lakshman to ‘Ram’ Ajay Devgn.

A discussion on a thread on a Reddit community, Bollywood Blinds N Gossips, offered more insights to the characters. Some suggested how Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Sita, and others guessed that Ranveer Singh is playing Hanuman, making his entry at the climax!

A user commented, “So by that logic, Ram Sita should be Ajay Kareena. Is Deepika playing Surphnakha?? Considering her posters!” Another user pointed out, “Yes, looks like it. Maybe Akshay is Lakshman.” A third one assured, “Tiger is Lakshman.” Another comment read, “Arjun is Ravan, and Ranveer is Hanuman.”

A user dropped insights on other characters from the film and wrote, “What is then AK playing: Jambavan or Sugreev. Tiger is definitely playing Lakshman, then. Arjun then maybe play Meghnad / Kumbhkaran type character with Jackie as In Raavan.”

A user still had hopes for the film and commented, “Makes sense why there’s so many characters in part 3. This might actually make the film tolerable to watch, lol.”

However, many people were curious to know about Ram Setu. A user trolled, “I’m only interested in Ram Setu bridge. How will Rohit Shetty will make it?” Another replied, “Scorpio paani main tairega.” Another comment suggested, “Saare scorpio ko aise uddayega ki ek Arch bridge ke shape mein align ho jayenge.”

People trolled the idea left, right, and center and pointed out the irony that after so much criticism and trolling, Prabhas’ Adipurush will finally make sense to people. A comment read, “Ye Rohit Shetty film ki Khichdi bana ke maangega.” Another user trolled, “WTF, ab kya Raavan apni sena lekar Scorpio me aayega. Om Raut hum Sharminda hain.” “Adipurush and Prabhas about to gain respect,” confirmed a user.

