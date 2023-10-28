If you want a lesson on how to separate your personal life from your professional one, Bollywood celebrities are the perfect example. They, like us, are humans trying to make it big in life and, at the same time, have a personal and social life.

Over the years, many actors have dated each other, fallen in love, and fallen apart. While many celebs choose never to talk to their ex, some maintain a friendly relationship with their previous partners and even end up doing films with them!

From Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor maintaining a professional relationship to collaborate after their breakup to Disha Patani working with rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff for the upcoming film Hero No 1, let’s look at all the Bollywood celebs who have worked with their exes in films.

5 Actors Who Have Worked With Their Exes In Films

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir and Deepika’s relationship makes news even to date. Both the actors buried their past and collaborated on many Bollywood films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. The duo maintained their on-screen chemistry and gave many memorable films for the audience.

2. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina are great friends, and they do not let their past differences come in between their professional lives. Bhaijaan and Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 and fans are eagerly waiting for this ex-couple to reignite their on-screen chemistry.

3. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were dating when they were shooting for Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. However, their relationship ended on a bitter note, and they avoided working together for many years. They decided to work together in the 2000 film Dhadkan, which was a commercial Bollywood success. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry!

4. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were in a relationship for almost ten years before they broke up in 2010. However, though they parted ways, they worked together in many films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Race 2. They were even nominated for the Best Couple award at the Stardust Awards in 2013.

5. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were rumored to be dating during Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. However, they broke up soon after. However, they did not let their breakup come between them and continued to work in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. Their on-screen chemistry is much talked about!

