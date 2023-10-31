The opening ceremony of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai is currently in full swing, with Bollywood celebs making heads turn in their stylish-best outfits. From Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souze to Neil Nitin Mukesh and Javed Jaffrey, a host of celebs galore at the Ambanis’ bash. But the two familiar faces that have our undivided attention are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who both just wowed us with their exquisite OOTN.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two of the most powerful forces in Bollywood currently, courtesy of their highly successful filmography. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s top picks, both DP and Alia are known for their commitment to their craft, opting for a varied range of projects that help them channel their versatility.

However, another thing that these two Bollywood divas have in common is their ability to pull off stunning outfits, making a splash in town as they exude confidence and sensibility even in the most risque choices. At the ongoing Jio Plaza opening ceremony, Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, while Alia had onlookers going gaga over her s*xy AF off-shoulder black ensemble.

Deepika Padukone, the global ambassador of Louis Vuitton made heads turn in the brand’s dark grey off-shoulder dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and paired it with long black boots. She accessorized the look with Cartier’s statement silver neckpiece and matching dangling earrings as she struck some happy poses for the paps at the gala event.

She kept her classic glam game going with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and mascara-laden lashes. The actress’s expertly contoured cheeks perfectly framed her face, while her nude-toned lips added allure to her OOTN as she slayed on the red carpet. She completed the look with a messy bun.

Check out below:

Alia Bhatt channeled her inner Catwoman with her all-black ensemble featuring a corset top paired with hot leather pants that were hidden under a statement skirt. She accessorized the look with statement earrings and a pair of heels.

Alia’s glam for the night included loads of beaming highlighter that worked well with her OTT outfit. Her mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and shimmering nude eye shadow also added to the dramatic effects of her fit. The tousled wavy hair went with the off-the-center parting also screamed glamor on the red carpet.

Check out her look below:

Both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt arrived sans their husbands Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.

