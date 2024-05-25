Badshah Ends His Feud With Honey Singh, Munawar Faruqui Hopitalized, Singham Again’s Kashmir Shoot Wrapped Up & Lady Gaga Trolled - News Wrap

The entertainment world is buzzing and thriving with more updates. Today’s entertainment news warp includes Badshah ending his decade-long feud with rapper Honey Singh and Munawar Faruqui’s health update about being hospitalized. Also, Actress Hania Aamir Denies dating Badshah and sets the record straight, Ajay Devgn wraps up shooting in Kashmir for Singham Again, Lady Gaga was trolled for her irresponsible actions during Covid, and more new updates!

Check out all the new updates from the entertainment world.

Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Reacts To Badshah Dating Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

After much speculation and rumors, Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir has finally reacted to the rumors of her and Indian Rapper Badshah Dating.

Hania recently refuted the lingering rumors, saying that Badshah and her are just “great friends.” Hania praised Badshah even more highly, saying he was a “nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona.” She spoke bout their friendship and said, “To be honest, if I’m feeling low, or if I’m not posting that much, he would ask, ‘What’s wrong? What happened?'” she continued.

So, Hania has put those rumors of dating to rest.

Munawar Faruqui Hospitalized

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui raised much concern over his health. After news reports started going around, he was taken to the hospital. Fans were concerned after Munawar’s friend and Manager Nitish put up a story of Munawar with IV drips.

After being silent for a few days, Munawar Faruqui shared a health update with fans. Later, as he recovered, he shared another picture and thanked his fans. “Shukriya itne pyaar messages ke liya (heart emoji) Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho (Thank you for your lovely messages (heart emoji) I am recovering slowly, keep me in your prayers)” was the caption that accompanied the photo of Munawar, who was smiling and wearing a blue shirt.

Badshah End Decade Long Feud With Honey Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Is this April Fools, or is Badshah ending his decade-long feud with Brown Rang rapper Honey Singh? After what seems like years of rap beef between Badshah and Honey Singh, it might come to an end after the Zaalim singer waved a white flag.

Badshah said, “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind- and that’s Honey Singh.”

Hopefully, we can see a Badshah and Honey Singh Collab again.

Lady Gaga Trolled Over Past Covid Concert Confession

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Pop star Lady Gaga has landed in hot waters again. She might lose some of her fans because she continued performing at a concert even after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Some even said that she “should be in prison” after hearing her confession because of the needless risks she took to put her crew and many others in danger.

Singham Again Wrap Shooting In Kashmir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Singham Again stands out as the most anticipated film of the year. Recently, filming in Kashmir ended for actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. Fans’ excitement was heightened by the widespread circulation of several pictures and videos from the set online.

Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are among the star-studded cast members in important roles. Devgn also thanked the official authorities in Kashmir for their support.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Mohanlal’s Lucifer VS Chiranjeevi’s Godfather At The Box Office: While OG Shined With 132% Returns, Remake Faced A Deficit Of 25 Crores Despite Megastar & Salman Khan’s Presence!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News