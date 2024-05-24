The Supes from the Prime Video series The Boys have left the fans enticed with their twisted personalities. Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and Anthony Star play their parts really well as Hughie, Billy Butcher, and Homelander, respectively. Now, what if a show like that got made in India? Ahead of The Boys Season 4’s release, we have rounded up some enigmatic and famous Indian actors who can portray those iconic characters if the series were to be made in India.

The Boys Season 4 has a lot in store for the fans. Things are at a boiling point because of how season 3 ended, and the wait is getting harder as days go by. The series is based on graphic comics of the same name, and this season will introduce some OG Supes who have been created especially for the show.

The Indian film industry is filled with exceptional talents, from Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and others. Then there are rising stars such as Babil Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ananya Panday. We have curated a list of Indian actors who can play The Boys Season 4 characters if the series is ever made here.

Check out which actor we have picked to play which character in The Boys Season 4-

Homelander: Ram Charan

Who better to embody the narcissistic glory hog than the charismatic Ram Charan? He’s got the charm, the intensity, and the action-hero chops to pull off Homelander’s terrifying allure.

Billy Butcher: Ranveer Singh

With his signature swagger and brooding intensity (Bajirao anyone?), Ranveer Singh would hit the nail in the coffin to breathe life into Butcher’s relentless pursuit of revenge. We can practically see the flying punches and hear the Hindi dialogues dripping with rage.

Hughie: Babil Khan

Following in his father’s footsteps, Babil Khan would be the perfect choice to inject a youthful vulnerability into Hughie’s journey – from wide-eyed innocence to a hardened fighter.

Starlight: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday would deftly bring a fresh-faced idealism to Starlight, perfectly capturing the disillusionment that awaits her in the corrupt world of superheroes.

Frenchie: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh’s comedic timing and effortless charisma make him the perfect choice for Frenchie, the tech-savvy and sarcastic weapons dealer.

Kimiko: Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi’s fierce screen presence makes her a great fit for Kimiko’s brutal efficiency and hidden depths.

A-Train: Tiger Shroff

Who else but the lightning-fast Tiger Shroff to play the speedster A-Train? The viewers would definitely be in for some mind-blowing action sequences!

The Deep: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s charm can be deceptive, making him ideal to bring The Deep’s descent into depravity to life on screen.

Victoria Neuman: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra‘s steely resolve and hidden fire make her the perfect choice for Victoria Neuman, the seemingly harmless politician with a shocking truth.

Sister Sage: Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia would adeptly bring a touch of mystery, along with profound wisdom, perfect to portray Sister Sage in The Boys Season 4. The newest addition to The Seven, Sister Sage, is alleged to be Homelander’s greatest weapon in the upcoming season.

Firecracker: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon‘s explosive energy is perfect for portraying Firecracker, the volatile and unpredictable member of The Boys.

This desi dream team would make for a high-octane adaptation of The Boys, filled with Indian masala, heart-wrenching drama, and jaw-dropping action sequences. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 4, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will return for its upcoming season on June 13, 2024, only on Prime Video.

