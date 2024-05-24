We are just a few weeks away from the first episode of House of the Dragon Season 2. The period fantasy drama is a prequel to Game of Thrones (2011-2019). The HBO series was created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal and is based on Martin’s Fire and Blood book. The story takes place 200 years before the events of GoT.

House of The Dragon stars Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Tom Glynn-Carny, Ewan Mitchell, and others. The first season received a tremendous reaction and ended on a high note as we saw the bloodshed and wars. The season 2 trailers have hinted that things will only get uglier for the show’s characters. With the dragons having so much power this time, it is definitely going to be a fiery season!

Epic Battle Sequences In House of The Dragon Season 2

Now, House of the Dragon Season 2 creator Ryan Condal has revealed that the battle sequences will be mind-blowing in the new season. Ryan even compared them to the level of Avengers movies. In an interview with Den of Geek, the show’s co-creator said, “We can fit two Avengers films inside of our shoot schedule. The battles are episodes unto themselves.”

Ryan added, “We have two of the largest sequences that we’ve ever filmed on House of the Dragon. Both of them outstrip anything that we did in season one. They are episodes within episodes.” Well, it would be exciting to see what the makers have in store for us. In Game of Thrones, the makers left us astounded with several outstanding battle sequences like the Battle of Castle Blac, Battle of the Bast*rds, Battle of Winterfell, etc.

Along with the battle sequences and the fight for their rights, fans are also excited to see how much damage it will cause to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) equation. The first episode of House of The Dragon Season 2 will release on June 16, 2024.

