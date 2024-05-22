Five years after the finale of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington is returning to HBO! The actor has joined the cast of the hit drama series Industry in its third season. HBO has unveiled the first-look images of the upcoming season, which give a glimpse at Harington’s character, Henry Muck.

The series Industry revolves around a group of graduates competing to secure permanent positions at the prestigious Pierpoint & Co investment bank in London. The new season will centre around the pressure faced by the group while working with the bank’s new client, a green-tech company.

Kit Harington’s First Look as Henry Muck in Industry Season 3

The 37-year-old actor stars in the show as Henry Muck, the CEO of Lumi, a green tech energy company preparing to launch its IPO. Muck will work closely with Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) as Pierpoint ventures into ethical investing.

HBO released the first-look images of Industry season 3 on Tuesday. In one of the pictures, Muck is seen at a dinner with Yasmin. Another picture shows him having a discussion with Robert in a car, while in a third photo, the character looks somewhat worried, sitting in what appears to be his office.

Apart from Kit Harington, another HBO alum will be seen in Industry as Barry actress Sarah Goldberg joins the show as portfolio manager Petra Koenig, who forms a partnership with Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) after the latter’s exit from Pierpoint. Other actors who have been added to the cast in the third season include Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fiona Button, Miriam Petche, and Fady Elsayed.

Industry Season 3 Premieres in August

Industry Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on HBO on August 11, 2024. The eight-episode season will also be available to stream on Max. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane, Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig, and Trevor White as Bill Adler.

The official synopsis for the season has been revealed, which reads, “As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government.”

“Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig,” the synopsis reads further. Industry is created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who also serve as executive producers on the show.

