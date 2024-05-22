Apple TV’s mind-bending detective thriller show Sugar recently concluded its first season in a way that leaves much room for a next season. This season has got the viewers asking some serious questions that have not been answered till the finale. One character consistently mentioned in the show is Djen, and after some time with Sugar, we come to know that she’s his sister and that she is not with him anymore. The details of the character are gradually provided throughout the show, and some final shocking revelation about her comes right in the concluding episode.

Who is Djen?

When we get introduced to Sugar, we learn that he’s a PI who finds lost people. It sure is an exciting job, but given a lot of other things that Sugar could have done for his professional life, why did he choose this one? When Melanie asks him the same, he says he likes doing it. It gives him a sense of fulfillment. It is only later in the show after Sugar’s alien identity has been revealed, we come to know that Sugar had a sister named Djen in his home planet. She was taken from him by someone or something, and she hasn’t been found ever since. This is why Sugar chose to be a PI who finds lost people. It gives him a sense of peace and accomplishment and somewhat helps him compensate for the pain he carries around for being unable to find his sister.

What Happens to Djen at the End of Sugar?

We only get to see Djen in flashbacks in Sugar. It is in the last episode that she is adequately shown, with Sugar, on their home planet. The two seem happy together as they watch the sky. Sugar is constantly haunted by her memories and almost believes she can never be found again. However, in the finale, when he discovers Henry’s true nature and finds Djen’s dress in his closet, he realizes that maybe there is still a chance of finding Djen. He thinks that Henry must have some connection with Djen’s disappearance. This makes him stay back on earth with Henry, who goes into hiding. Sugar vows to find Henry and uncover the truths related to Djen’s disappearance.

