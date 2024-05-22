Tires Season 2: Comedy Series Renewed At Netflix Ahead Of Premiere

Tires will be rolling again sooner than expected! Netflix has renewed the comedy series Tires, starring and co-creating comedian Shane Gillis, for a second season. The move was announced two days before the show’s premiere, which arrives on the streamer on May 23rd.

The show is described as a workplace comedy set in a dilapidated auto repair shop. With the renewal, Netflix is further strengthening its partnership with Gillis, following his sold-out performances at Netflix Is a Joke Fest earlier this month.

Tires Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix Before Series Premiere

On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed the renewal of Tires, announcing that the second season will be released in 2025. The streaming platform aims to bring new seasons of already established shows annually, similar to the schedule followed on broadcast channels. The one-year gap between Tires seasons 1 and 2 is part of the same strategy.

Tires tells the story of Will, an anxious man who inherits his father’s auto repair chain with no prior experience in the field. As Will tries to manage the shop and turn its fate around, he has to bear the torture of his cousin, Shane, who joins him as an employee. While the first installment comprises six episodes, the number of episodes in season 2 has yet to be revealed.

Shane Gillis financed the First Season of the Show

Shane Gillis self-financed the show’s first season before Netflix picked it up. As per his deal with the streaming platform, the comedian will get his second comedy stand-up special on Netflix in 2025, following the success of Beautiful Dogs, which premiered in 2023. Gillis stars in Tires as Shane, apart from serving as the project’s co-creator, writer, and executive producer, along with Steve Gerben and John McKeever.

Gerben headlines the show as Will. The rest of the cast includes Kilah Fox, Chris O’Connor, and Stavros Halkias. Andrew Schulz is set to appear in a guest role. The project’s executive producers include Brandon James from Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick from AGI Entertainment Media & Management, and Becky Astphan.

