Tires: Release Date, Plot, Cast & More; Here’s All You Need To Know About This Netflix Series

Netflix has come up with a new comedy series titled Tires that promises to tickle the audience’s funny bone. The workplace comedy takes place at an auto shop and revolves around Will, the heir of the business trying to manage its operations, and his cousin, Shane, who joins him as an employee but wreaks havoc at work.

The series has been created by comedians John McKeever, Shane Gillis, and Steven Gerben. With the kind of comic talent attached to the project, expectations are rather high from this one. So, if you, too, are excited about Netflix’s Tires, here is all you need to know about the show.

Tires: Release Date and Number of Episodes

Tires will be released on Netflix on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. The series will feature six episodes, all of which will premiere together at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET. You can watch the series if you have an active subscription to Netflix, which starts from $6.99/month.

Tires: Plot

The show revolves around Will, an anxious and inexperienced heir of an auto repair shop who endeavours to change the fate of his father’s business. But just as Will nervously tries to go about the daily routine of managing a tyre shop, he is tortured by his careless cousin-cum-employee, Shane, which leads to hilarious situations. “At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his trouble-making cousin in line,” says the official synopsis of the series.

Tires: Cast and Crew

Co-creators Steven Gerben and Shane Gillis star in the show as Will and Shane, respectively. The two also serve as executive producers on the project along with McKeever. Gillis is known for his comedy specials on Netflix and recently made his Saturday Night Live debut as a host. Gerben is famous for his appearances in Gillis and McKeever’s comedy special, Gilly and Keeves, and was previously seen in the 2022 TV movie Holly and the Hot Chocolate. The rest of Tires’ cast includes Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Andrew Schulz, and Stavros Halkias.

Tires: Trailer

The official trailer for the series was unveiled by Netflix earlier this month and has been liked by the audience. You can check it out below.

Must Read: 5 Rom-Com Movies To Watch This Summer If You Liked Anne Hathaway’s The Idea Of You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News