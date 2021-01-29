They say dogs are man’s best friend, and well they are not wrong in that. People who are dog owners will completely agree to this saying. In fact, I would say that they are the best thing that has happened to mankind. And we know it is true because Bollywood agrees so too. From Pluto Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do to Bhidu in Chillar Party, we have a list of doggos who won all our hearts from their pawtistic performances on the silver screen.

There are many films where these furry friends are the real heroes, the true MVPs. For someone like me, who spends a lot of time between dogs, it is a treat to watch such movies, which is why I thought to list some cute dogs who would easily qualify as the hero of the film.

PLUTO MEHRA – DIL DHADAKNE DO

As far as I remember, I have never seen a film which has been narrated by a doggo. Well, this Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar starrer though had many big names, but the first name any dog lover would recreate is that of Pluto Mehra. Despite the story not revolving around him, it was great to see a film from his point of view and narration. Undoubtedly he was the cutest in the film. Do you agree, or do you agree?

BHIDU – CHILLAR PARTY

Would you fight with your parents and society for a stray doggo? Would you give rise to a protest across the city and challenge a minister for your furry friend? Well, the kids of Chandan Nagar did so fur a stray dog named, Bhidu who chose their society as his home. The cute innocent eyes of Bhidu and his playful nature with all the kids would make way straight into your hearts. We bet you would be in tears when he was almost on the verge of being thrown out of their society. Ok! We would not give out any spoilers coz there might be people who still haven’t watched this gem of a film. But, one thing is for sure that after watching Chillar Party you would start loving each and every stray Dog even more.

ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERTAINMENT

Would you ever not watch Akshay Kumar in a film if he is the hero? Well, that happened when we watched Entertainment where the Golden Retriever had all our attention. The cute furry step-brother of Khiladi Kumar made us laugh with his antics and cry with his helplessness. The oh so cute Dog won all our hearts, and we would love to see part two of this film, wouldn’t we?

FUCKRU – KYA SUPER KOOL HAIN HUM

Riteish Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor’s adult-comedy Kya Super Kool Hain Hum also features a pug that the latter describes as the movie’s third hero. You would not be able to control your laughter, and we bet you will enjoy this doggo Fuckru’s acting more than Tusshar or Rietish…hahaha!

TUFFY – HUM AAPKE HAI KOUN

Sooraj Barjatya’s classic family drama wouldn’t have become as legendary as it is without Tuffy. He made the audience laugh with his biased umpiring skills and also by playing the guard of the groom’s shoes. He made us shed a tear as he ran for aid when Renuka Shahane fell down the stairs, and most importantly, he managed to reunite Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the last sequence.

