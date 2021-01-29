Sara Ali Khan is one of the prettiest and talented gen Z actresses in the Bollywood industry currently. We often wonder what the Simmba actress applies on her face to get that extraordinary glow, well don’t worry; today we are going to decode her ‘ghar ke nuskhe’ which is totally budget-friendly.

Advertisement

We often have this misconception that celebrities only use expensive products on their skin and don’t have home remedies to follow. No, that’s incorrect. More than anyone else, they believe in eating right and applying things right from their kitchen.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS, Sara Ali Khan said, “I’m a big fan of `ghar ke nuske` (home remedies). Cream and honey are my favourite scrubs, I also put fruit on my face.”

The Simmba actress continued and said, “Most important part about my beauty regime is trying to sleep for 8 hours, waking up, washing my face and working out, that is extremely important to me.”

Sara Ali Khan has recently been named the new face and brand ambassador of Purplle.com which happens to be a one-stop-shop for everything related to skincare.

Sara said, “It does not necessarily mean too much makeup or little makeup. It means being confident in your own skin, doing and dressing exactly the way you want to. Beauty is being you.”

According to iDiva, Kavita Das who happens to be Sara Ali Khan’s go-to makeup artist revealed her favourite foundation that she often uses on her and said, “My favorite foundations are from Kryolan, Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Liquid Foundation. They are best suited for the Indian skin tone. We Indians have red and yellow skin undertones and some of us have a slight pale white tone. Bobbi Brown and Kryolan are good on red and yellow undertones while Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is great for pale white tones.”

For more celebrity skincare related pieces, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi & ’83 Release Date: As MHA Removes 50% Occupancy Cap, Shibashish Sarkar Finds The Situation Even More Hopeful

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube